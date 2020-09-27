Over 88,000 West Virginians voting absentee so far this year

CHARLESTON, W.VA. (WTRF) — West Virginians only have several weeks left until you can request an absentee ballot and even less weeks left to register to vote.

Secretary of State Mac Warner says over 88,000 voters requested an absentee ballot so far. About half of those have requested one electrically, and that’s what Warner is recommending you do if you’re voting absentee.

Warner says 94% of absentee voters get a turn around in 24 hours, which means they won’t have to wait for the post office to deliver your request.

Absentee voting is just one way West Virginians could vote.

“I think people need to get out and vote and exercise their constitutional right. That’s why I’ve made it easier to vote than ever before. West Virginia has more ways to vote than any other state. You can vote absentee. You can vote early. You can vote on election day.” Mac Warner, West Virginia Secretary of State

1.2 million West Virginians are registered voters.

If you still need to register or update your registration, you have until October 13th, and you have until October 28th to request an absentee ballot.

Just go to GoVoteWV.com for registering or requesting a ballot.

Remember election day is the 3rd of November.