Pres. Trump leads Biden, has more enthusiastic base, new Ohio Nexstar/Emerson poll shows

COLUMBUS (NEXSTAR) — Our exclusive poll of over 700 Ohioans showed most respondents are more comfortable going back to work as the state reopens than they are going out to eat or to work out at the gym. A slim majority of Ohioans polled said if they voted in the 2020 presidential election today, they would vote for President Donald J. Trump.

The poll of 725 Ohioans from all parts of the state asked questions about the upcoming 2020 presidential election and the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohioans on the 2020 presidential election

46 percent of Ohioans polled this past weekend say if the general election were held today, they would cast their vote for Trump. 43.8 percent of Ohioans polled said they voted for Trump in the 2016 election.

42.5 percent of those polled said they would cast their vote today for Joe Biden. 11 percent say they are undecided. Of those undecided respondents, 54 percent said they were leaning toward Biden, and 46 percent said they were leaning toward Trump.

In a comparison of enthusiasm toward the two candidates, Ohioans who said they would vote for Trump were much more excited to support their candidate than those who said they would vote for Biden.

A majority of those who said they would vote Biden said they were not that excited (34.5 percent) or mildly excited (26.6 percent) to support the former vice president.

Contrastingly, 43.5 percent of Ohioans who said they would vote for Trump said they were extremely excited to support Trump.

62 percent of Ohioans polled believe Trump will win the Presidential election.

When asked what the most important issue is in deciding whom they would vote for, 30.3 percent said the economy.

37 percent of Ohioans polled believe Tara Reade’s allegation of sexual harassment and assault against Biden is true. A larger number of Ohioans were unsure or had never heard of the allegations (32 percent) than believed they were false (30.8).

56.4 percent of respondents said they would rather vote by mail in the 2020 general election, with 43.6 percent saying they would prefer to cast their ballot in person.

Ohioans on coronavirus response and reopening plans

Of the 725 Ohioans polled, 21 percent said they or someone they know personally tested positive for COVID-19. 32 percent said they or someone in their household lost their job as a result of coronavirus.

A slim majority of respondents said they would feel comfortable going to a restaurant with some spacing precautions – 51 percent. A larger majority – nearly 67 percent – said they would feel comfortable going to the beach or park with social distancing precautions.

As for gyms, the majority of those polled said they would not feel comfortable going to the gym with spacing precautions.

As some Ohioans return to work, 39 percent of respondents said they will go to work under any circumstances. 28 percent said it does not matter, as they are now unemployed. 9 percent expressed they will not go to work for fear of getting coronavirus or giving it to a family member. Nearly 12 percent said they will not go to work unless face masks are required, and another 8 percent wanted testing in the workplace as a condition to return. Finally, 4 percent said they will not go to work because they need to stay home to provide childcare.

An overwhelming majority—70.6 percent—of those polled approve of the job Gov. Mike DeWine is doing as governor. 48.4 percent approve of the job Trump is doing as president.

Poll background

The May Ohio Emerson/Nexstar poll was conducted May 9-10, 2020. The margin of error in the Ohio poll is +/- 3.5 percentage points.

The same poll was also conducted in California and Texas. The poll in Texas revealed Texans are reserved about returning to life as normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as businesses begin to reopen across the state. It also showed Gov. Greg Abbott’s approval rating is higher than President Trump’s in Texas and that Texans are more enthusiastic about President Trump than Joe Biden.

Californians are not ready for things to go back to normal amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the new exclusive statewide poll released Monday.