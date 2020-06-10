President Trump wins West Virginia Republican primary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Donald Trump has won the Republican primary in West Virginia.

Both Joe Biden and Trump have secured their respective parties’ nominations, Biden last week and Trump in March.

In addition to the presidential races, incumbent Jim Justice is trying to secure the Republican nomination for governor against six others on Tuesday. There are five gubernatorial candidates on the Democratic side.

Other contested primary races include those for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, the legislature, agricultural commissioner and attorney general.

There also are races to decide three seats on the five-member state Supreme Court.

Latest Posts: