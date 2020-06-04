Retired Penitentiary Guard & Current Chief Deputy; race for Sheriff Democratic Spot in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, W,Va. (WTRF)- The Sheriff Democratic spot features two candidates.

Retired Penitentiary Guard Ed Coster is going head to head with current Marshall County Chief Deputy Bill Helms.

What I’m going to fight for is to cut down on the freedom our drug pushers have had around here. Ed Coster | Retired Penitentiary Guard, Sheriff Democratic Candidate

Ed Coster says the Drug problem will be his biggest focus if elected… Bill Helms has seen the problem first hand the past seven years as chief deputy and says the drug task force has been a success since being introduced a few years back.

It’s a very successful endeavor. They have really done their work as far as putting a dent in the problem around here so yeah that will continue. Bill Helms | Martial County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Sheriff Democratic Candidate

For Coster, he wants to buy equipment to cut down on drugs in Marshall County.

We need a lot of equipment and I’m praying that we’d have enough money for a drug scanner and a fingerprint scanner. Ed Coster | Retired Penitentiary Guard, Sheriff Democratic Candidate

On top of the successful task force in the Sheriff’s Office, Helms highlights other positive departments like the school resource officers and the K9 Division.

I’m going to keep all that going. I believe in it and I believe the people in the county like it and it serves them well. Bill Helms | Martial County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Sheriff Democratic Candidate

Both Coster and Helms are longtime members of the community. Both want the best for their hometown and promise to bring a hands on approach if elected.

I will impartially investigate crime and I will impartially arrest. Ed Coster | Retired Penitentiary Guard, Sheriff Democratic Candidate

I know what the people want and the things they have trouble with because I want the same thing. Bill Helms | Martial County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Sheriff Democratic Candidate

Don’t forget, West Virginia Primary Elections are next Tuesday, June 9th.