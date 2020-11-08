Sen. Joe Manchin addressing fraudulent claims days after election

Senator Joe Manchin says he isn’t seeing any evidence of fraud just days after the election. This is what he says has been challenged a couple times already, even in the Republican Supreme Courts.

But if there was fraud, Senator Manchin says that wouldn’t just affect the presidential race and leave the other races alone.

He says the Republicans did picked up seats in Congress, while Democrats didn’t in the Senate.

“When people start speaking all these conspiracy and all these fraud and things you’re hearing, you won’t have that much of a victory by Republicans across this country if there had been fraud.” sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia

Manchin also says this was truly an unprecedented election when it comes to absentee ballot voting. A lot of Americans voted by mail… a lot more than ever before.

But he says we have to make sure every vote is counted and counted legally.

Manchin also has hopes we all can come together with an orderly transfer.