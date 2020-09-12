Senator Capito believes Mountain State’s voting system will be secure for November election

(WTRF) Election Day is still a month and a half a way, but West Virginians who don’t want to vote in person are already planning ahead.



Secretary of State Mac Warner says nearly 59 thousand voters have already requested absentee ballots across the state.



Just like the primary election, many people are choosing to cast their ballots by mail due to COVID-19.



With many lawmakers sharing concerns about voting by mail this election, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito says she feels the Mountain State’s system will be secure.