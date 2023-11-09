OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) –

7News is your local election headquarters.



And while this year’s races in Ohio may be over one in Ohio County is just getting started.



Candidate for county prosecutor Shawn Turak hosted a reception to kick off her campaign Thursday at River City Restaurant.



She has already been with the prosecutor’s office for 22 years, often covering violent cases involving murder, arson and kidnapping.



Turak tells 7News she’s running because she’s dedicated her life to fighting for Ohio County.