JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Short Creek Joint Fire District has an additional levy on the ballot this year.

The 2.75 MILL levy will make it possible to fully staff both stations 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

Currently they are only able to fully staff one station.

SCJFD is home to multiple fire fighters, paramedics, and EMT’s who do their best to service their community and if the levy passes officials say they will be able to do even more and help get a new ambulance that they desperately need.

“They should vote yes for this levy because it’ll allow us to staff both of our stations and that will reduce response times, which is a very good thing for the communities. Staffing both stations will allow backup in case of a serious call.” Chief Austin Raymond – Short Creek Joint Fire District

