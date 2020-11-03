Swartzmiller running to unify Charleston, Weld calls on District 1 to look at what he’s done

NORTHERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A democrat and republican are going head to head for the District 1 State Senate seat in West Virginia, and they are putting two starkly different priorities at the forefront for their campaigns.

Incumbent Republican Senator Weld is calling on voters to look at what he has done for his constituents, rather than just occupying a spot in Charleston.

While his Democrat challenger, Randy Swartzmiller, has served in the House of Delegates for 14 years, and says he’s running for senate to fight the division he sees in Charleston.

Swartzmiller says it starts with leaders talking to each other again. And while he’s served in the House for many years, he says hangups have been in the state senate.

On the contrary, in office, Weld is one of only two veterans in the senate, and says he wants to continue funding a second veterans’ facility in the state.

But when it comes to the number one priority each is bringing to the senate, it’s two different takes we’ve heard before in West Virginia.

We lowered taxes by over 424 million dollars. We need to figure out ways to lower taxes for our working families. Because they have to survive and it’s tough out there today especially with the pandemic. Randy Swartzmiller (D) State Senate 1st District

The most important issue in the state is substance abuse. We can do all the tax reform we want, but until we can show we can deliver a drug-free workforce, to a business we’re looking to expand here, that’s really going to be the key. Ryan Weld (R) State Senate 1st District

But one other thing that’s at the forefront of both campaigns – They want to represent their district and that starts with listening to the people in it.