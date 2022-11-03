NORTHERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7NEWS is your local election headquarters. The Northern Panhandle has a big decision to make regarding who it thinks will grab Charleston’s attention.

On the ballot for District 1: Democrat, Randy Swartzmiller off in the West Virginia House of Delegates for 16 years, or constitutional lawyer: Republican, Laura Wakim-Chapman. As a working mother, she doesn’t know how people are surviving with the current food and gas prices. And both want their shot at catching eyes in the Capitol.

“Federal infrastructure money that’s going to be coming to West Virginia: Over $6 billon. And I feel like the Northern Panhandle needs somebody with experience in Charleston that can make the connections between there and the Northern Panhandle to make sure we get our fair share.” Randy Swartzmiller, (D) State Senate District 1

“We just need a strong voice in Charleston to make sure we are not forgotten. And I think it’s important to have someone with my type of background within the legislature. Because, of course, the legislature makes laws and as a constitutional lawyer, I deal with laws a lot.” Laura Wakim- Chapman, (R) State Senate District 1

She wants gas stipends for employees to later see credit on their tax return. And veterans funded to guard young people leaving the state.

Randy is focused on quite the opposite: Those looking to retire. He wants to remove state tax off of Social Security. He said he built connections when he was there and will have them when he goes back.