The Ohio General Election is underway

(WTRF) — 7News is your local elections headquarters.

Ohioans will head to the polls today to vote in the 2021 General Election on a number of issues, levies and bonds.

One of the biggest items on the ballot for Belmont and Jefferson counties is marijuana decriminalization. Voters will decide whether to remove the penalty for possession misdemeanor amounts of cannabis. All it needs is a simple majority to pass.

Sticking with the election, thousands of Ohioans showed up early to cast ballots this year.

According to Secretary of State Frank LaRose, more than 377,000 Ohioans have cast absentee ballots or voted early. That’s about 18 percent higher than this time in 2019.

Polls are already open and will close at 7:30 p.m. this evening.