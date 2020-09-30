“Unproductive”, “astounded”; Ohio Valley Senators have mixed reaction to Presidential debate

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(WTRF) – The first Presidential debate still has Americans buzzing with opinions.

Senators from the Ohio Valley are also weighing in.

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito called the debate “unproductive”.

I obviously support the President. I think he’s got great policies that have helped West Virginia, but I think, I just wish we could sit down and have a civil discussion here and I think that would lead a lot of voters to the President in November. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia

She felt with both President Donald Trump and Joe Biden talking over each other, neither was able to detail their plans for the country effectively.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get the kind of detail that I think a lot of people would have looked at that and said ‘oh I’ve got confidence we’re headed in the right direction’. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia

Meanwhile Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said he was “astounded” by parts of the debate and felt the rules were not enforced in terms of the candidates interrupting one another.

I thought that Biden, especially when he looked into the camera and spoke to the American public ,even with Trump’s interruptions, when Biden said, talking about he’s be the President of all people. I think there were human moments that Biden showed. senator Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

Senator Capito also added she hopes the format for the next debate is more controlled.

The next Presidential debate is scheduled for October 15th in Miami.