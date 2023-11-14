WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – 7NEWS is your local election headquarters, and Wheeling’s Vice Mayor Chad Thalman has officially kicked off his campaign to become the Friendly City’s new mayor in 2024.

Chad Thalman

Thalman’s pitch to voters centers around helping out the individuals that are dedicating their time and money into revitalizing Wheeling.

He noted the city’s investments into first responders, and promised to keep public safety are the forefront of his potential run as Mayor.

He also says he will continue to focus on improving the quality of life for residents.

“I want to continue to invest in our recreation facilities, from parks to playgrounds, to splash pads, to neighborhood pools and dog parks. I want to continue to pave streets and alleys. I want to continue to focus on our neighborhoods and beautify the city and remove blight.” Chad Thalman, Wheeling Vice Mayor, Mayoral Candidate

Thalman has served as both Vice Mayor and the Ward 1 Councilman for more than 7 years.

As of now, he’s facing off against Rosemary Ketchum, who also serves on the City Council for Ward 3. Denny Magruder, the former executive director for the Greater Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority, has also announced his candidacy for Wheeling Mayor.