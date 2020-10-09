Vice President Mike Pence to host rally in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Trump campaign announced Vice President Mike Pence will be hosting a rally Monday, October 12 in Columbus.
The rally is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Monday at Nicholas Savko & Sons in northwest Columbus. Doors open at 10:30 a.m and close at 12:30 p.m.
Registration for the event is available here.
