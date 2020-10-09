Vice President Mike Pence to host rally in Columbus

(Nexstar) -- If you are feeling bombarded by campaign text messages, you are nowhere near alone. The 2020 campaign cycle is setting a new bar for direct messages to your smartphone.

So many people are flipping on the phone to find messages that begin, "Hi, it's Kamala" or "Don Jr.: This is the final month of the race," that analysts tell NPR's political team that the 2020 Presidential race will someday be viewed as the "text message election."