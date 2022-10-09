WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters.

Amendment 2 is shaping up to be one of the Mountain State’s most-discussed measures on the November ballot.

And locally, there will be several meetings about what it would mean for the state.

The West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce will have a roundtable discussion Monday with business and community leaders.

Meanwhile, Brooke County Schools are hosting a town hall meeting on October 19 in the Brooke High auditorium at 6 p.m.

Amendment 2 would put 27 percent of West Virginia’s personal property taxes under the control of the state legislature, which would allow taxes to be eliminated on business equipment and inventory.