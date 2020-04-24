West Virginia begins mail-out for absentee ballots

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia residents are just days away from seeing absentee ballots appear in their mailboxes.

Friday was the first day the ballots are being sent out to registered voters in West Virginia.

The Wheeling area Chamber of Commerce officials discussed this in a meeting with the West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner Friday morning.

All 1.2 million registered voters in the Mountain State should have received an application.

Officials are encouraging you to fill them out if you still need to. You have until June 3 for the County Clerks to receive yours.

We are encouraging people to fill those out as soon as possible. There’s no reason to hold off on that unless you simply plan to vote in person, then you don’t need to send out in at all. But if you don’t plan on voting absentee, the Clerks are encouraging people to send those in now. Mac Warner, West Virginia Secretary of State

Officials say you can still vote in-person.

May 19 is the last day to register to vote for the June 9 primary, with early voting starting on May 27.

State officials say they already had to delay the original date of May 12 since the projected peak of the virus was initially expected to be during that time.

You can visit the website for the West Virginia Secretary of State for any frequently asked questions on voting.

