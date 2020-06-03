West Virginia Candidate for Governor Ben Salango Visits Wheeling

Democratic candidate Ben Salango for West Virginia Governor has visited Wheeling 6 days before the primary election.

It’s for part of his “Honk and Wave” campaign event. He was waving signs, along with a few volunteers, at the intersection of National Road and Bethany Pike near the Sheetz.

It’s been a unique campaign trial for Salango due to the Pandemic.

He’s done a lot of virtual events over zoom and skype, while also being doing a lot of television and radio. He’s even had to practice social distancing during the “Honk and Wave”

Salango has worked in the northern panhandle for a few years and is just eager to be in the running.

“People are looking for someone who has a history of getting things done. That’s what I’ve done as a business owner, as a county commissioner. I’ve always been able to get things done. I’ve done it then, and I’ll be able to do it as Governor as well.” Ben Salango, Candidate for West Virginia Governor (D)

This isn’t his first “Honk and Wave” since he’s been doing many all over the state.

Salango says he’s keeping the promise to be back after the election.