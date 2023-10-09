WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore announced his run for congress in the second congressional district.

Some of his main goals he hopes to achieve if elected include federal bans on abortion and bringing jobs back to the U.S. and out of China.

He says the U.S. has a very “self-destructive” relationship with China that needs to end.

Moore says he has done a lot in his time as treasurer and knows how to get stuff done.

“I’m the proven conservative. And I’m the person who’s been able to get a lot done in my time, not only as state treasurer, but in the state legislature. I’ve passed nearly 30 bills in the state legislature, and I’ve passed nearly 30 bills as the state treasurer. I know how to get things done. I know how to work for the people of the state of West Virginia, and I’m the best person to represent them there.” Riley Moore | West Virginia State Treasurer, Running for Congress

Moore was in Wheeling last week presenting his new JumpStart Savings program for people in the trades.

He says if elected to congress, he hopes to make JumpStart a federal program.

To learn more about Moore’s campaign, visit his website.