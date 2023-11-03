HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Election day is right around the corner.

A big race for Harrison County is the highly contested mayoral race.

There are four candidates that are vying for the seat.

Incumbent Mayor John Migliore says he has had his hand in many projects that have helped the village — from the sewer projects to lighting up the intersection of Route 250, Route 9, and 22, and he says he wants to see them through.

Candidate Terry Capers says he previously was on the village council for ten years, and he wants to concentrate on infrastructure, road repairs, and revitalization of the village.

“I’ve been here all my life and I’ve always worked towards the betterment of our community. I think the people have always put their trust in me and and I’ve worked very hard to see to it that that’s worthy of it.” John Migliore | (I) Incumbent

“I’ve lived here almost all my life. My wife has lived here all her life. We have two kids. Two daughters. They are raising our grandkids here today. We love this place. I wouldn’t have it any other way. You know, I want to make sure that, you know, the people that live here in Cadiz are proud to be from Cadiz. And the people that come through Cadiz want to come here and live in Cadiz.” Terry Capers | (I) Mayorial Candidate

Kevin Jones and Dan Ossman are also running.

7News has made numerous attempts to reach them and has not heard back yet.

Election day in Ohio is next Tuesday, October 7.