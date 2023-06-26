BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Wrong information was sent to county election boards all over Ohio.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reportedly left off a portion of the language when he sent the directives regarding the August special election for a constitutional amendment.

It happened days before the deadline to send absentee ballots to military members and overseas voters.

In Belmont County, officials say they managed to get the correction just in time.

“Last week, we were made aware that the issue one was missing a sentence in bullet point three. Luckily for us, we were in the middle of the proofing process. So, we were easily able to get into our database system. The correction was made in time. We did not have our ballots sent to any printers or anyone so we were able to get everything corrected and sent to our printers last Friday.” Aaron Moore, Director, Belmont County Election Board

Other counties that were further along in the process may have had problems and expense involved, but Belmont County is on track to be ready for the August 8 special election.

They say every one of their 70 precincts will be open that day during regular election hours from

6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Early voting starts July 11.