Early voters lined up before election office opened

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

On the first day of early voting in Ohio, officials at the Belmont County Election Board say they’ve never seen anything like it.

People were standing outside in line when the office opened at 8 a.m.

Lines were long, and seemed especially long since six-foot social distancing is in place.

They were all waiting to vote in person.

And they’ve never seen that before at the election board.

But the record-breaking part was the fact that thousands of people have already requested mail-in ballots.

“We have gotten requests for 12,084 ballots, and we sent them out this morning,” said Kelly McCabe, board executive director. “It’s about double what we would normally have at this point in a presidential general election. And I’m not sure of the reason. Either everybody’s excited to vote or maybe COVID is causing them to vote at home. I’m not sure. Could be either one.”

McCabe had some advice for those who haven’t done anything yet.

She says be sure to request an application for a mail-in ballot soon if you want one.

And when it arrives, she urges you to fill it out and return it quickly, either by mail or in person.

They have a secure drop box outside the election office, at 52180 National Road, St. Clairsville, Ohio.