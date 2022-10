OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Early voting in Ohio County is off to a great start.

In just three days, they’ve had around 700 people cast their votes.



Ohio County Board of Election Director Toni Chieffalo says it’s been steady all three days.



You can early vote at the city- county building in Wheeling tomorrow from 9 to five and all week through November 5.



They are closed on Sunday.



Election day is just one week from this Tuesday, November 8.