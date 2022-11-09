WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The results are in for the State Senate, and Republican Laura Wakim Chapman will represent District 1.

She defeated former delegate Randy Swartzmiller for the seat, which covers Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, and a portion of Marshall County.

Wakim Chapman says she will be the strong voice to make sure the Northern Panhandle isn’t forgotten in statewide decisions.

She says her background as a constitutional lawyer will help with the lawmaking process in Charleston.

And following her win, she told 7News that she has a long list of priorities once she gets there.

Roads and broadband for sure, and school security. I think it’s important to retrofit our schools with a secure system that goes directly into law enforcement, and to hire our veterans to protect our children. And I also want to focus on economic development. Laura Wakim Chapman, (R)-WV State Senator-elect, District 1

As for why she ran–

She explains that she has two small children, and wants to keep the Ohio Valley the best place to bring up a family.