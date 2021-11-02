Ohio Election Results

CHARLESTON, WV – As a show of appreciation to veterans and active duty military personnel, Gov. Jim Justice announced today that several discounts for all United States veterans are available. Veterans who stay at a West Virginia state park lodge throughout the month of November are eligible for a 50% discount on lodge room stays.

“Our veterans and military personnel have made incredible sacrifices for our state and our country and they ask for so little in return,” Gov. Justice said. “As I've said many times, I truly believe that we owe every single thing we have in this life to these brave men and women, and we should always do everything in our power to show our appreciation. Providing discounts for stays in our beautiful state parks and forests is just a drop in the bucket, but I believe it's a meaningful way for us to show our gratitude as we approach Veterans Day.”