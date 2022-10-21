OHIO, (WTRF)

Charlie DiPalma is challenging incumbent Ron Ferguson for the 96th District State Representative seat.

That district includes Jefferson, Monroe, and the Eastern portion of Belmont Counties.

Both candidates have different opinions on the big issues in the counties.

Ferguson wants to eliminate the state income tax, while DiPalma wants to focus on job creation.

“Some of the most important things that we really can do is get rid of the state income tax so that people can keep the money that they earn, that’s really important. It really would help families especially right now when we’re strapped during these inflation times and you know gas prices are high and this is an opportunity for people to have a little bit more money to spend.” Ron Ferguson – (R) Incumbent State Representative 96th District

“Job loss, our infrastructure’s crumbling, drug abuse, you know our veterans need some assistance and you know make sure that in the state legislature they we’re making sure that you know there’s no right to work action taking place there.” Charlie DiPalma – (D) Running for State Representative 96th District

Ferguson says it’s his honor to represent the communities he grew up in and he says he’s looking forward doing it for another two years.

DiPalma says if voters want change in the district he’s their guy.

Election Day is November 8th.