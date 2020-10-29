Riley Moore Running for West Virginia State Treasurer

Riley Moore is in the running for West Virginia State Treasurer.

What he’s been talking about all over the state is the Jump Start Savings Plan. All this would affect trade technical school and community college graduates. He says the program saves money for tools, equipment, licenses, and certificates.

All things, Moore says, they could buy after graduation and start their career.

“As a former welder, I see this as a huge opportunity as a way to jump start our economy, hence the jump start name. Also, spark entrepreneurship in the state.” Riley Moore, (R) Running for West Virginia State Treasurer

Other focuses for Moore involve the Unclaimed Property Program. If elected, he says he wants to get people’s money back as quick as possible after they apply for that program.

Moore adds he stands by President Trump unlike his opponent, who is a Biden supporter.