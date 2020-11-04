Tiffany Hoffman (D) wins Ohio County Assessor seat

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Incumbent Tiffany Hoffman (D) has won the Ohio County Assessor seat.
Hoffman defeated Republican Katrina Taylor.
She was successful in her 2016 bid for the seat which she ran for after her mother, the previous assessor, suddenly died.
