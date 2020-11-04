https://www.wtrf.com/news/your-local-election-hq/

Tiffany Hoffman (D) wins Ohio County Assessor seat

Your Local Election
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Incumbent Tiffany Hoffman (D) has won the Ohio County Assessor seat.

Hoffman defeated Republican Katrina Taylor.

She was successful in her 2016 bid for the seat which she ran for after her mother, the previous assessor, suddenly died.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter