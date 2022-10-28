WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters.

West Virginia House District 5 is among the smaller districts by land in the entire state.

But its location in downtown Wheeling and the surrounding neighborhoods means it covers almost 19 thousand people.

Republican Brooke McArdle is challenging incumbent Democrat delegate Shawn Fluharty for the newly created district.

Fluharty says he’s reached across the aisle in his House leadership role, and that his focus on sports gaming legislation led to hundreds of millions in new revenue.

Meanwhile, McArdle points out the state’s GOP supermajority has only been growing—and argues that Fluharty’s role in the minority party weakens Wheeling’s representation in the legislature.

We just need a refresh. Being so young brings new ideas to the table obviously, and I just want to get back to the basics and bring Wheeling back to the way it was when I was growing up. Brooke McArdle, (R)-Candidate for WV District 5 Delegate

I will continue to be a vocal representative. That’s something that people respect and they want to see out of their representatives. They don’t just want another person sitting in a chair in Charleston to just hit a button and rubber stamp for special interests. Del. Shawn Fluharty, (D)-Candidate for WV District 5 Delegate

As far as priorities for the new session go—

Fluharty says his number-one priority is making sure the $1.2 billion surplus goes back to taxpayers, including through a repeal of the car tax.

McArdle tells us she would focus on kitchen-table issues, like focusing on crime and fixing roads, in her first term.