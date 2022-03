Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Advisory for the following Ohio counties: Belmont, Harrison, Monroe, Noble, and Tuscarawas until 9:45 this evening.

Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall will continue on for the near term.

Minor flooding in low lying region as well as poor drainage areas could see ponding water.

Never drive through ponded water on roadways.