WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) Reports say that the Biden administration has just approved the largest increase in the Supplemental Nutrition and Food Program (SNAP) in history. The program was previously known as food stamps.

The program will increase on average around 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels, say reports.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is expected to announce the increase formally Monday morning, reports say.

