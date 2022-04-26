BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Several crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Wellsburg on Charles Street.

There are reports from officials that no one was home.

Crews that are on the scene include Wellsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, Hooverson Heights Volunteer Fire Department, McKinleyville Volunteer Fire Department, Bethany Pike and Bethany Volunteer Fire Department, Beech Bottom Fire Department, Windsor Heights Fire Department, and Avella Volunteer Fire Department.

We are working to learn more.

Stay with 7NEWS for more details.