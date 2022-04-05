WTRF
by: Corrine Hackathorn
Posted: Apr 5, 2022 / 08:56 PM EDT
Updated: Apr 5, 2022 / 08:56 PM EDT
I-70 westbound is closed at the 209 mile marker due to a truck fire.
Emergency crews are on the scene.
Detour SR 149 north to U.S. 40 west back to I-70.
I-70 westbound is closed at the 209 mile marker due to a truck fire. Emergency crews on scene. Detour SR 149 north to U.S. 40 west back to I-70. pic.twitter.com/hMatHydCMX— ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) April 5, 2022
One lane of traffic is open but ODOT says to expect delays.
