STEUBENVILLE, OH (WTRF) Weirton fire officials confirmed that two people were hospitalized as the result of a house fire on 420 Orchard Street in Steubenville, OH, Sunday morning.

Steubenville Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi confirmed with 7NEWS that approximately 13 people were in the home when the fire started.

When response units arrived on the scene heavy fire and smoke were coming from the 1st floor to the 2nd floor.

The Steubenville Fire Department, Wintersville Volunteer Fire, and Weirton Fire Department responded to the fire at approximately 11:45 a.m.

