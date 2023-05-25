SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – For the third time in school history the John Marshall Monarchs are softball state champions.

After dropping the first championship game of the day 5-3 to Cabell-Midland, the Monarchs roared back to take game two

JM struck early as Ava Blake hit a solo home run in the first to give the Monarchs the lead. Cabell-Midland tied the game in the third, but John Marshall jumped back in front in the bottom of the frame on a fielders choice from Carly Keyser.

In the fourth they would three more thanks to a two-run double from Paytyn Tucker.

The title is the third in school history. JM also won in 1988 and 2012.