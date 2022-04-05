(WTRF) Congratulations to Julia Wayne who was named the 2022 Ohio Valley Remarkable Woman.

Julia Wayne is the Martins Ferry High School band director and she also leads the choir, percussion ensemble and jazz band, and teaches musical theater and music theory.

Wayne was nominated for lifting her students beyond the classroom and into a better place in their own lives.

She is also one of the seven finalists running as the Nexstar Remarkable Woman of 2022 across the country.

River City Restaurant & Banquets in Wheeling, West Virginia held a dinner for all the women who were nominated.

