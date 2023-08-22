DEEP CREEK, Md. (WTRF) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources confirmed to 7News that a man died at Deep Creek Sunday after falling from an innertube.

Maryland DNR released this statement Tuesday:

“A Maryland man died after falling from an innertube towed by a boat on Deep Creek Lake Sunday afternoon. Natural Resources Police responded to a missing person report at about 6 p.m. Sunday; police divers conducted a search leading to the victim’s recovery Monday morning. Police say the man was not wearing a life jacket. At the request of the family, the victim’s name is not being released.” Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates as they become available.