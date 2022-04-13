BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio–(WTRF) The Ohio State Highway Patrol St. Clairsville Post is investigating a motorcycle crash that killed one person on State Route 800 in Somerset Township, Belmont County, Ohio.

On Wednesday night at approximately 6:30 PM, 40-year-old Quinn M. Kahrig of Jerusalem, Ohio was operating a 2003 Harley Davidson Fat Boy traveling southbound on State Route 800.

The motorcycle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail.

Kahrig was pronounced dead at the scene by the Belmont County Coroner.

The passenger, 29-year-old Kimberly N. Chapman, was transported from the scene to WVU Barnesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OHSP says that alcohol and speed are suspected to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

