Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the northern half of our area in a Slight Risk for severe weather Sunday night into Monday morning. A Slight Risk is a two out of five on the severe weather scale.

Severe weather outlook for Ohio, Pennsylvania and the West Virginia Panhandle

The Setup:

Yet another cold front will move its way through the Ohio Valley Sunday evening into Monday morning. Hot high temperatures in the lower 90’s Sunday afternoon, mixed with dew points in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s will give fuel for storms to form.

An early look at predictor for very early Monday morning

Threats:

At this time the main concerns are for some gusty winds of up to 58mph+ and some heavy downpours. These downpours could lead to water build ups and even possible flash flooding for any areas with an already saturated ground, and that see heavy rain over a short period of time. Hail and tornado threat remains low with some small hail may be possible. A brief tornado is possible, but this threat is for the northern half of the region. So northwestern Ohio, Northern Pennsylvania, and New York

The severe threat levels for Sunday overnight.

