ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Officers with the St. Clairsville Police arrested 3 people after a traffic stop revealed that they were transporting marijuana and loaded handguns.

28-year-old Paul F. Summers, 28-year-old Chaz K. Burrell and 19-year-old Emily M. Jarriel were driving a rental car when stopped by police on June 9.

Police discovered that the three were transporting over twelve pounds of marijuana, three loaded handguns one of which was stolen, methamphetamine, and nearly ten thousand dollars in cash.

Other evidence of drug trafficking was also located including notes of weights of drugs and payments received.

All three were taken to Belmont Co. Jail, charges include Trafficking in drugs F3, Possession of drugs F3, Possession of drugs schedule I or II F5, Receiving stolen property F4, and Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle F5.