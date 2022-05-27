BENWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF)

Two suspects in connection with Wednesday night’s armed robbery in Wheeling were found inside Undo’s restaurant in Benwood this afternoon.

35-year-old Brandy Cecil and 33-year-old Ryan Knight allegedly robbed a woman at gun point at the Gumby’s on River Road.

The victim allegedly told police she was struck in the head with a firearm by one of the suspects and that they attempted to steal items, including money from her.

The story has been running on the local news and social media and because of that, an Undo’s employee recognized their faces from a social post on WTRF.

Benwood Police Chief Frank Longwell says locating the suspects was a community effort.

“Social media is powerful, they put that on the website and you know any more crime stoppers and other programs somebody’s going to see something and say something and in this case it was very quickly and luckily there was no incident.” Chief Frank Longwell – Benwood Police

Benwood Police say there was no weapon found on them.

Both were taken to the Northern Regional Jail.

Marshall County Sheriff’s office, WV State Police and the McMechen Police department were also involved with the arrests.