WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Wheeling Fire Department units are on the scene of a structure fire in the 600 block of Main Street in North Wheeling.

The call came in around 10:30 a.m. to an apartment building at 612 Main Street.

Witnesses could see flames and smoke pouring out of the building.

Neighboring residents saw a family of adults and children run from the apartment and quickly rushed into the safety of the neighbor’s home before units arrived.

One wing of the building is destroyed.

