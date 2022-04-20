UPDATE: April 20 7:37 p.m.

The Associated Press is reporting that authorities say there was no threat in the Capitol complex this evening and that the small plane seen was a military aircraft with the US Army’s Golden Knights parachute team giving a pre-game demonstration for the Washington Nationals baseball game.

Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) — Reports out of Washington, D.C. say that US Capitol Police have evacuated the Capitol due to a small plane entering secure airspace.

There are also reports that skydivers jumped out of the plane south of Capitol Hill.

US Capitol Police say they are tracking this plane and that it poses a “probable threat” to security, say reports.

