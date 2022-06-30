Governor Jim Justice

I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision today in West Virginia v. EPA. This ruling in favor of West Virginia will stop unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. from being able to unilaterally decarbonize our economy just because they feel like it. Instead, members of Congress who have been duly elected to represent the will of the people across all of America will be allowed to have a rightful say when it comes to balancing our desire for a clean environment with our need for energy and the security it provides us. People like to say ‘D.C. has too much power.’ They’re right. For too long, our federal bureaucracy has had almost unlimited, unchecked power over us with little accountability to the public. Agencies shouldn’t get to make unilateral decisions affecting all of our lives without Congress’s vote. That’s what this case really does, it gives power back to the people. West Virginia is one of the few states in the nation where all agency regulations must be approved by a vote of the state legislature before they take effect. I’m glad that the federal government will now be following the West Virginia model. I want to thank our Attorney General for all his hard work arguing this case right up to the Supreme Court. This ruling will have a positive impact on our country for generations to come and I’m proud that West Virginia was the state leading the way in this landmark case.

Congressman David B. McKinley

West Virginians know better than most the cost of EPA overreach, and I am proud that West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey led the effort, on behalf of over 20 states, in the U.S. Supreme Court to protect our state’s energy workers against the unelected bureaucrats who continue to wage war on American energy production. The war Russia has instigated in Ukraine has made it clear that energy security is national security. Yet, the Biden administration has continued to restrict American energy producers and expand roadblocks for domestic energy production. We need to be focused on expanding energy production in America so we can regain our energy independence and lower prices at home and at the pump. The Supreme Court made the right decision to restrict the executive branch’s regulatory overreach and restore the authority of Congress, which better reflects the interests of the American public. Today’s ruling is a major win for America’s energy future and I am proud that West Virginia led the charge to restore the balance of power and prevent government overreach.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

We are pleased this case returned the power to decide one of the major environmental issues of the day to the right place to decide it: the U.S. Congress, comprised of those elected by the people to serve the people,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This is about maintaining the separation of powers, not climate change. Today, the Court made the correct decision to rein in the EPA, an unelected bureaucracy. And we’re not done. My office will continue to fight for the rights of West Virginians when those in Washington try to go too far in asserting broad powers without the people’s support. Our team did a great job in explaining why the Supreme Court should define the reach of EPA’s authority once and for all, and it paid off with today’s ruling,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We intend to use the strong win the Court gave us in today’s decision to keep fighting for our State, local communities and our jobs. We are optimistic that the decision will save many West Virginia jobs.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito

As detailed in the bicameral amicus brief I led along with Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers, this case was critical in making clear that EPA does not have the authority to issue regulations that transform how we use and generate electricity in this country. If Congress had intended to give EPA such sweeping authority to transform an entire sector of our economy, Congress would have done so explicitly. Today’s decision by the Supreme Court is welcome news and further proves that EPA overstepped its authority by imposing enormously burdensome regulations on states to reconfigure our electric grid despite Congress’s rejection. I congratulate Attorney General Morrisey for his leadership on this important victory for West Virginia and the entire nation, which ensures that EPA can never issue an overreaching regulation like the Clean Power Plan again. EPA must follow the law, and as Ranking Member of the Environment and Public Works Committee, I will continue to conduct oversight of EPA to make sure the agency does not attempt to devastate the people and industries of West Virginia as it did with the Clean Power Plan ever again.

West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney

The Supreme Court ruled Congress, not the Biden administration, has the power to regulate emissions from power plants. Unaccountable lifelong bureaucrats with an extreme left-wing agenda should not be dictating unilateral policy from cubicles in federal office buildings.

Lawmakers with a direct connection to the people they represent should be making decisions on issues like the future of energy policy in the United States.

Scaling back the Biden administration’s extreme climate overreach on domestic energy producers is a vital step in expanding American energy independence.