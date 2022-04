WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) A Wheeling man was taken to the hospital on April 11, 2022, just after 3:15 pm. after accidentally shooting himself with a firearm.

Wheeling police were called to the scene on the 2100 block of National Road in Wheeling.

Police said the man was cleaning the weapon when it was accidentally discharged.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he is being evaluated.

We do not know the full extent of his injuries.

