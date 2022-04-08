WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Robert Eugene Wilson, 51, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a child pornography charge.

Wilson pleaded guilty to one count of “Solicitation of Child Pornography.” He admitted to asking a minor for sexually explicit material which contained a visual depiction of the minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The crime took place in Ohio County and elsewhere in October 2019.

Wilson faces at least five years and up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.