BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Authorities in Brooke County are asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.

MISSING PERSON: Brooke County officials are looking for Georgeanne McGraw she is 54 year old, Gray hair, 5’3”, And weighs 155lbs.

Last seen around 4:30 am in the Washington Pike area of Wellsburg

Wearing black leggings, gray sweatshirt with blue and white shoes. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/ccY7GfIbb2 — Taylor Long (@TaylorLongNews) May 28, 2022

Georgeanne McGraw, 54, was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the Washington Pike area of Wellsburg.

She was wearing black leggings, a gray sweatshirt and blue and white shoes.

She has gray hair and is 5’3″ tall and weighs 155 pounds.

Contact Brooke county 911 if you have any information.