WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There was a structure fire Monday evening near Carmel Road in Wheeling on the corner of Birch and South Park in the Edgewood-Woodsdale area.

Wheeling Fire Department Public Information Officer Phillip Stahl said no one was at home at the time of the fire, and the cause is unknown at this time. Stahl said the scene should be cleaned up on Monday night.

When crews arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming from the first floor area of a townhouse, but firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames and ventilate the structure, according to Stahl.

Stahl said no one was injured and an exact cause is unknown at this time.

Crews from Engines 2, 4, 5, 10, 11, Ladder 1, Rescue 1, Squad 2 & 3 responded.

The structure is located across from the Alpha Restaurant and Tavern.

Officials told 7News that the fire started after 8 p.m.

At one point, fire crews had Carmel Road and some of Edgington Lane blocked off.