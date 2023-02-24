WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was news that brought excitement from the Northern Panhandle through all of West Virginia.

FORM Energy, Inc. is bringing its battery manufacturing facility to Weirton.

Experts call it one of the biggest economic development announcements to ever happen in the state’s history.

What does a FORM Energy facility mean for West Virginia’s economy?

Gov. Jim Justice will sign HB 2882, which appropriates funding to the West Virginia Economic Development Project Fund to be used for Form Energy’s new battery manufacturing facility in Weirton Friday afternoon.

Justice will be on hand with the CEO of Form Energy, Mateo Jaramillo, local legislators and officials.

Justice announced in December 2022 that Form Energy will partner with the State of West Virginia to build its first iron-air battery manufacturing facility on 55 acres of property in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, along the Ohio River, in the city of Weirton. The new battery manufacturing plant is expected to create a minimum of 750 new full-time jobs and will represent a total investment of up to $760 million.