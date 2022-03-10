CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Gov. Jim Justice announced today that PepsiCo businesses are investing a combined $32.5 million to build a pair of new, state-of-the-art warehouse and distribution facilities in West Virginia by the end of 2022.

One will be a $16.5 million, 100,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility for PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) in Ona, WV. The other will be a $16 million, 70,000-square-foot state-of-the-art distribution center for Frito-Lay North America in Scott Depot, WV.

Combined, the two facilities will employ 185 individuals in Cabell and Putnam counties, including 25 new, full-time warehouse, sales, and driver positions available to West Virginians.

“These new facilities are going to be absolute game changers for West Virginia and I am beyond excited to celebrate PepsiCo’s exciting expansion in our state,” Gov. Justice said. “When you’re talking about Pepsi and Frito-Lay, you’re talking about titans of the snack and beverage industries. This is our fifth major economic development announcement in less than two months, and more proof the rocket ship ride that I promised is real and it’s coming to life every day.

“We are incredibly appreciative of all that PepsiCo has done for West Virginia over the years,” Gov. Justice continued. “The number of jobs they’ve provided and the goodness they’ve brought to our communities is off the charts, and we are incredibly grateful for their continued investment in our great state, not to mention all of the great-paying careers that these facilities will provide for our dedicated and hardworking West Virginians. These state-of-the-art facilities are going to truly change people’s lives for the better. As Governor, I pledge to do everything in my power to ensure that Pepsi and Frito-Lay have the tools and opportunities at their disposal to be successful for years to come because, at the end of the day, PepsiCo’s success will be West Virginia’s success.”



“Through his vision of expanding economic development, Governor Justice has shepherded West Virginia into becoming one of the very best places in the world for major companies to thrive,” West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael said. “Pepsi and Frito-Lay are household names; brands that are in just about every fridge and pantry across not only West Virginia, but the entire country. It is an absolute honor for our state to be the home of these great companies’ brand new distribution facilities that are going to provide great jobs for our people and bring prosperity to our state for generations to come.”



Construction is already underway on the PBNA facility in Ona. This facility, which is scheduled to open next month, will distribute millions of cases of beverages – including Pepsi, Gatorade Zero, bubly, Aquafina, and Pure Leaf – per year to customers throughout West Virginia and Kentucky. It will also add several new positions to PepsiCo’s workforce in the state, while retaining 80 existing West Virginia jobs.



PepsiCo currently employs nearly 700 people across West Virginia.



West Virginia’s leadership continues to take bold actions to make the state an attractive place for businesses to operate and we are proud to make such a significant investment as PBNA continues to grow in the region,” said Chuck Dunn, Senior Market Director, PBNA. “PBNA has been a respected member of the West Virginia business community for many years, and we’re excited for the opportunity that this new facility will afford us as we continue to have a positive impact on the communities where we operate, meet the needs of our valued customers, and bring consumers an iconic line-up of beverages they love.”



The new Frito-Lay facility in Scott Depot, which is currently scheduled to open this fall and be fully operational before the end of the year, will replace the current Frito-Lay facility in Poca and, at more than four times the square footage, will significantly expand operations. With a 35-dock capacity, the new facility will nearly double distribution capacity to serve customers in several states and will allow for 10 years of potential growth. It will also create 20 new jobs in West Virginia, while retaining 80 existing positions.



“We’ve been present in West Virginia for 40 years and, during that time, we’ve continued to grow and make investments that enable us to provide stable, well-paying jobs to those in the community,” said Starlin Jones, Supply Chain VP Atlantic Region, Frito-Lay North America. “As America’s leading food company, we are excited to make such a significant new investment in Putnam County and that our expanded footprint in the state will enable us to deliver on customer and consumer demand and give back to the communities where we operate.”





