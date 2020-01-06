10-year-old girl hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Colerain

COLERAIN, Ohio (WTRF) – A 10-year-old girl has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Colerain.

The incident reportedly occurred at the intersection of U.S. Route 250 and County Road 6 shortly after the girl exited a school bus.

A motorist traveling eastbound on Route 250 reportedly hit the child and immediately pulled over.

Sgt. Scott Bayless with the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the girl was alert and responsive while being transported to an area hospital.

Officials also say the incident does not involve a vehicle passing a stopped school bus.

